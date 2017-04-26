Lagos State Government has placed an embargo on approval for construction of filling stations till further notice, while a definite action will soon be taken on indiscriminate construction of event centres across the State.

Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Wasiu Anifowose disclosed this on Tuesday at the ongoing Ministerial Press briefing at Alausa.

Also the commissioner for Agriculture and the Special Adviser to the governor on food security has warned people who sell the Lake rice above the approved price of 12 thousand naira to desist from such act or face arrest.

The commissioner also noted that the state government is planning to expand its rice mill at Imota area of Lagos

Lagos places embargo on approval for fuel stations