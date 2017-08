Speaker of the Lagos state House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa and his counterparts in the legislature have expressed happiness with President Muhammadu Buhari’s return.

Speaking with our Lagos Assembly correspondent on Monday, the lawmakers say the President’s return symbolises hope for Nigerians and a positive change to the present economic status of the country.

Buhari on Saturday returned to Nigeria after 103 days of medical vacation in London.

