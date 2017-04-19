Lagos: We will eliminate any incidence of multiple taxation – Ambode

Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode on Tuesday said, his administration would take necessary steps to eliminate any incidence of multiple taxation in the State, especially at the local government level. The Governor, who spoke when he received the Chair Occupier, Lagos State Professorial Chair in Tax and Fiscal Matters, Prof. Abiola Olaitan Sanni and other Members of the Board of Trustees, University of Lagos (UNILAG) on a courtesy visit to his office, said the tax system in the State must be presented in such a way that would be clear to all and sundry.

He, therefore, tasked Professor Sanni to use his tenure in office to address issues relating to multiple taxation, noting that his administration was able to achieve the level of infrastructural development in the last two years without necessarily increasing taxes.

On his part, Professor Sanni, who briefed the Governor on his work plan, assured him that he would work assiduously within the three-year period of his tenure to advance the fiscal structure of the State.

