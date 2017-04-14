Nigerians seeking treatment for cardiac related problems may not need to go abroad any more as the Lagos State University Teaching hospital, LASUTH, has acquired the capacity to undertake more than fifty open heart surgeries for adults per year.

This development came to light after the hospital successfully performed seven adult open heart surgeries within three days

in the month of March.

Health correspondent, Oluwatoyin Aboh reports that a 35-year old Kehinde soyionka was diagnosed with heart-related issues in 2013.

Kehinde was advised to go for heart surgery at the time, but she explained that she couldn’t raise the funds she needed for the trip abroad. Later, she got to hear that the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital could perform the surgery at a lower rate.

The chief medical director at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, doctor David Oke, noted that the hospital took special interest in training its doctors on the rudiments of the surgery so as to reduce medical tourism in the country.

The hospital has done other land mark surgeries such cochlear implant as well as kidney transplant and knee replacement surgeries.

LASUTH steps up comprehensive heart Surgery