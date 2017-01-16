Honorable Toye arulogun, Oyo State Commissioner for information, called on the phone during the YourView Show, and said, the Governor met with the team on Wednesday before the Friday of the protest, and that was the main reason why he said, the student should do their worst. He got angry that after the meeting, they went ahead to protest.

The Commissioner went further to say, ‘LAUTECH did not have problem with salaries until when the school said, the cannot use revenue generated from the school to pay, but the government should use their own money. What we need to crack is the issue of funding, and yes both Oyo state and Osun state have the problem of funding which is a global issue, for solution, the governor promised he will bring 250,000,000, while the state will bring 250,000,000.. ‘

LAUTECH: Governor Ajumobi least expect the protest after first meeting – Hon. Toye