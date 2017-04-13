League managers slam clubs for crowd trouble

The League Management Company have sanctioned three Nigerian Professional League clubs Kano Pillars, Katsina United and Remo Stars for violating several safety rules at match venues.

The (LMC) announced on Tuesday Kano Pillars were fined a total of N7.25 million as well as other consequential fines and closure of stadium to fans until further notice.

The club have also been directed to identify and hand over to the police for prosecution, its match security stewards who led the attack on match officials during the Match Day 18 fixture against Akwa United.

The LMC also handed sanctions to Remo Stars, they are fined a total of N2.5m for various breaches, including harrasment of the referee, throwing of objects on the pitch and an assault on sports journalist Kelvin Ekerete during a matchday 15 fixture in Sagamu.

Remo Stars will also play their next three home matches behind closed doors and compensate Mr Ekerete with N250,000. They have also been punished with a suspended three-point deduction.

Katsina United were also fined N2.5million naira and a three -point deduction for their attack on the Enyimba bus after their match on Sunday.

The clubs and players were given 48 hours to submit in writing to the decisions of the LMC or elect to appear before a commission and for which further sanctions would be imposed should their appeals not be upheld.

