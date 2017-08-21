Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal has urged Nigerians not to relent in their prayers for President Muhammadu Buhari.

He spoke in Sokoto Saturday against the background of the return of Buhari from a medical vacation in the United Kingdom.

In a statement issued by his spokesman, Malam Imam Imam, Tambuwal thanked all those who have prayed for the President’s safe return, and called for more prayers to enable him discharge his responsibilities.

“We have prayed in the past and we will continue our prayers. The President is holding the mandate of Nigerians as such we will continue to pray for him and his deputy to ensure they execute the mandate successfully,” he added.

He said the people and government of Sokoto state have rejoiced in the good news of the President’s return, and expressed confidence that the country will continue on its positive trajectory.

