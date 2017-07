The leadership of the All Progressives Congress in Lagos has appealed to its members to vote

massively for the Party on Saturday irrespective of misunderstandings with some Party Candidates.

The party also recognised the contributions of die-hard supporters through thick and thin since 1999.

The APC added that Governor of Lagos state, Akinwunmi Ambode appealed to the aggrieved members to bury the hatchet and go ahead to work for the Party.

LG polls : Lagos APC pleads with members to move on