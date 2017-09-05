Los Angeles residents allowed to return home as blaze appears to ease

Fire fighters in Los Angeles are breathing better as the largest wildfires in the city’s history appear to

be easing.

That’s all thanks to a smattering of rain and cooler temperatures which helped firefighters tackle the blaze.

Though hundreds of Los Angeles residents have now been allowed to return home, officials warn that danger remains as shifting winds could cause burning embers to spread the fire once more.

The fires, covering about 5,000 acres, started in La Tuna Canyon on Friday, triggering a state of emergency.

Four persons have been injured in the blaze with more than three homes destroyed

