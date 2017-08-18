Oloyade Juliana popularly known as ‘Toyo baby’ in popular TV series, ‘Jenifa Diary’, claims she was misled by her already married music teacher to lose her virginity at age 17.

Juliana who turned 22-years-old in June 2017, released her autograph, ‘Rebirth From Grass to Grace’ where she explained that the painful experience happened at a cheap hotel room after her teacher brainwashed her with the promise of marriage.

Going further, Juliana revealed that her pastor also sexually abused her. This happened in the Church office after he claimed God informed him that she needed a spiritual bath in his office, which he described as a place that had been supernaturally made a spiritual bathroom.

Juliana also revealed that her role in the popular series; Jenifa’s Diaries made her popular not rich, and she hustled for ushering jobs just to make ends meet even though the series practically became her life.

However, critics feel she’s too young to expose so much about her life and feats. What do you think?

How I lost my virginity at age 17 – Toyo Baby