Actress Foluke Daramola-Salako, has shared her opinion on the recent songs allegedly banned by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).

Though the NBC has refuted widespread media reports that it has banned five Nigerian songs, She criticised the songs, asking what values the songs are impacting in our society.

she wrote;

“As much as I love these fantastic talented artists and I don’t have anything against them but 1st we are Africans though our now has been taken care of, but what’s going to happen to our kids and the ones yet unborn, our future? !

I don’t believe technological advancement should make us drop what we stand for. whatever we do today we should always consider our tomorrow when doing them. ..Can ur children relate with what u do now ,what values are those songs impacting to our society?

When I was of a marriageable age and I bring a man home to my mum she would ask me who he is,what he does for a living (even when it’s obvious he has money)what family he comes from and so on

But now what’s the criterion of looking for a spouse either male or female? I can mention but a few , money ,money and loads of money..???!!!!

We are fast losing our value system, We complain about our leaders and how corrupt they are but we also forget in a hurry that our leaders are a representation of what a society is and it starts with the mind, Hence my bible tells me 1ce the foundation is shaky what can the righteous do?

To get TRUE change it starts with the mind, our children are too fickle minded and too vulnerable to be exposed to what we are inputting into them plssssssss

Like I said I don’t have any form of animosity toward this wonder guys I love their music from the selfish point of view but am too deep and concerned about my future (my kids) than now

And this is my take”