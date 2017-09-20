The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party said it has set in motion processes that will ensure free and fair polls during its national convention on December the 9th.

The National Convention is meant to elect a new leadership for the party that will guide it into the 2019 general election.

Acting Chairman of the party, Ahmed Makarfi disclosed this during a visit by former national officers of the party to the PDP headquarters in Abuja.

Makarfi says the current leadership of the National Caretaker Committee will continue to appeal to members to obey the party’s constitution, exhaust all internal procedures for settlement of crises and eschew violence when it comes to party matters.

Makarfi promises transparent, free, fair PDP Convention