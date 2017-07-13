Makarfi takes possession of PDP secretariat in Abuja

Top public officeholders and former officials of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday accompanied the Ahmed Makarfi-led National Caretaker Committee to take possession of the party’s secretariat in the Wuse district of Abuja.

There was a brief meeting, which had in attendance it’s highest ranking public official, Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu.

Former ministers of the Goodluck Jonathan administration also held a gathering where they commended the judiciary for saving Nigeria’s democracy.

