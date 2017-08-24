Malawian pastor gifts wife with a G-wagon on her birthday

Wealthy Malawian pastor, Prophet Bushiri, has surprised his wife, Mary, with a G-wagon as her birthday present.

This comes few weeks after she surprised him with a 2016 Rolls Royce which she bought for him as their pre-wedding anniversary gift. Sharing photos of him presenting the G-wagon to his wife online, the clergyman wrote:

“I appreciate you and cherish you for your love and support. You believed in me when I was nobody now its your time to enjoy on your birthday. On behalf of ECG church, Shepherd Bushiri Investments RSA, Dubai, USA and UK, I would like to say, happy birthday”

See photos and video;

 

