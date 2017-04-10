Manchester United kept their top-four hopes alive as they strolled to a comfortable 3-0 victory at Sunderland.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic put United 1-0 up on 30 minutes before Seb Larsson was sent off for a high tackle on Ander Herrera.

Just 45 seconds after the restart, United were 2-0 up through Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Substitute Marcus Rashford added a third with a minute remaining.

The result means United are up to fifth, four points off fourth-place Man City but with a game in hand.Sunderland remain bottom of the League.

Manchester United pile more misery on Sunderland