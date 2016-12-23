Actress Margot Robbie earlier today confirmed her wedding to longtime boyfriend Tom Ackerley on Monday, December 19 2016.

In a picture shared on her Instagram page, the actress gives a final confirmation of her new status as she shows off the pear-shaped diamond ring on her finger.

The 26-year-old “Focus” and “Suicide Squad” star looked stunning in a white off-the-shoulder lace wedding dress as her mom, Sarie Kessler, walks her down the aisle was walked down the aisle by her mother Sarie Kessler.

The secret wedding is being reported to have been attended by 50 guests, who joined the couple at a private estate in Coorabell.

According to reports from News.com.au, there were about 50 invited guests and the festivities kicked off at 4pm.

Margot Robbie confirms secret wedding ceremony