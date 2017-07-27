The Katsina State Government has summoned a stakeholders summit to find solutions to challenges of local government administration.

The summit is expected to suggest ways of getting the 34 Local Government Councils out of their financial and administrative challenges.

This is as Governor Masari says Local Government Areas are owing the state more than nine Billion naira.

The Governor who spoke in Hausa language stated the state will not conduct local council elections until some of the problems are addressed.

Various speakers suggested for the enhancement of IGR at the state’s LGA levels and the issues of manpower should also be looked into.

A former minister of Agriculture, Abba Sayyadi advises the state government to stop borrowing money to those Councils whose monthly allocation is not enough for staff salaries.

Abba Sayyadi also suggests a renegotiation of staff salaries and more collaboration between the state’s executive and its members in the National Assembly.

A former military Governor of Sokoto and Kano states, Colonel Ahmad Daku (rtd) on his part charges the state government to expand ways of generating more revenue from the LGAs.

The Katsina state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs sheds more lights on the stalk holders submit.

The Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), called for complete Financial and Administrative autonomy for Local Government Councils.

Governor Masari thanked the participants for their time participation, and promised to form a Committee that would study the oral and written submissions made at the submit.

Masari holds Summit on local govt administration