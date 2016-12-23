Massive irregularities mar Abia Local Council elections

Large scale irregularities marred Wednesday’s local Government council election conducted by the Abia state Independent Electoral Commission.

The election, which witnessed voter apathy owing to the non-restriction of movement, also saw late arrival and in some other cases non availability of voting materials and ballot box snatching.

Some residents want the state Independent Electoral Commission to reschedule the election in the affected areas, and Abia State governor, Okezie Ikpeazu would rather have the electoral umpire introduce electronic voting.

