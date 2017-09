Speakers at a programme organised by the Rotary Club of Gbagada in Lagos, have called for the improvement of maternal and child health to ensure national growth.

President of the club, Adefowoke Williamson says she’s committed to ensuring that health facilities are upgraded, while Dr. Mike Omotosho says the club will help reduce the rate of maternal and child deaths, in the society.

Maternal and child health: Rotary Club of Gbagada advocates Public-Private partnership