The Media has been urged to remain fervent and relentless in disseminating its duties to both the government and the public.

Speakers at a one day stakeholders public sector reform dialogue in Abuja said government , the public and the media have a role to play in ensuring government reform policies are achieved for the betterment of the people.

They charged Journalists to be well informed on government polices in order to inform the public on the importance of such polices.

The stakeholders dialogue forum is aimed at charting a road map for a lasting and positive government and citizens relationship through strategic engagement with media to promote public dialogue on governance reforms.

Media practitioners tasked to monitor implementation of govt. policies