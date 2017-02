The Nigerian Stock Exchange now has total market value of sixteen trillion naira which is about fifty three million dollars.

This follows the listing of 9. 75 billion ordinary shares brought to the floor of the Stock Exchange by Med- View Airlines PLC.

Addressing market participants, the CEO of the Exchange, Oscar Onyema, explained that Med View was listed by introduction on the Main Board of the market.

Medview Airline pushes NSE value to N16trillion