Mel B’s divorce case with her husband, Stephen Belanfonte is getting messier by the day. They are reporting that Stephen Belanfonte wants to seek legal rights to visit Mel B’s 10 year old daughter with Eddie Murphy.

According to him, he has been a father figure to her since birth as he got married to Mel B just months after she gave birth to her.

