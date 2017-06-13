MellowWorld with @LadyOMary

MellowWorld with @LadyOMary

June 13, 2017 3:10 pm 1 Comment
1 Comment

  • Taiwo Adeyemi
    Reply

    Good Morning LadyO’Mary,
    Please help me to call Omotolani (07030894111) today is her birthday. Have a wonderful birthday Omotolani. I wish your everyday to be filled with lots of love,laughter, happiness and the warmth of sunshine. May Allah make your coming years surprise you with the happiness of smiles, better offer, the feeling of love and all your heart wishes. I hope you will find plenty of sweet memories to cherish forever. From Taiwo Adeyemi

