Mercy Johnson’s husband celebrates her on her birthday

Prince Odi Okojie has penned down an open letter to his wife, Mercy Johson Okojie.

He took to his Instagram page to write a lovely open letter to, Mercy Johnson who turned a year older today. He wrote;

My Dear Mercy,

I am most greatful to God for his Grace and Mercies upon your Life, and to Celebrate with you on this Special Day.

 

A Precious Jewel you are, most Adorable and Amiable. A Celebrity well Celebrated and a Star that shines Brighter.

 

A Strong, Bold, Intelligent, Hardworking and Courageous Woman, a Faithful and Virtuous Woman indeed.

 

A Woman full of Life and Laughter, an Icon more of Exceptional Character and a Beacon of Hope.

 

A Role Model and a Mentor to many, you are without Blame or Blemish. A woman of inestimable Value with no Questionable Character.

 

YES! That’s who you are.

 

I thank you specially today, for the Love and Care you’ve shown me and our Beautiful Children! My Love… Of a truth, You Mean a lot to us.

 

I thank God for the fulfilling life of Grace we share and I’m indeed greatful to God for making our part cross!

 

I pray for you today! May God grant you Good Health, Peace of Mind, Divine Protection, Special Grace, Prosperity,Wisdom, Long Life and most importantly, God’s Presence in our Home.

 

I join millions all over the World to Congratulate and Celebrate you on this Auspicious Occasion. (Non Vex again jor….I will be home within the week)

 

Happy Birthday Dear Wifey.

 

I love you ENDLESSLY.

 

Yours forever
Hubby.

 

August 28, 2017 11:50 am 0 Comments
