Pop legend, Michael Jackson’s youngest child, Blanket Jackson, 15, who shies from the media, was spotted after leaving his Taekwondo class on Wednesday.

Blanket is said to be a straight-A student who attends martial arts classes after school.

Blanket, now known as Bigi, has an older brother Prince Michael, 20, and older sister, Paris, 19.

Michael Jackson’s son spotted in Taekwondo uniform