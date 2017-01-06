Mikel Obi signs for Chinese club Tianjin Teda

Nigeria captain Mikel Obi has joined Chinese Super League club Tianjin TEDA from Chelsea.

A picture shared on Chinese social media platform Webo in the early hours of Friday shows the former Chelsea midfielder shaking hands with a Tianjin club official and holding the club’s shirt.

Mikel had a medical in China on Thursday and is reportedly going to earn around £140,000 per week.

Details of the deal were not announced but Mikel is thought to have left Chelsea on a free transfer with his contract to expire in June.

Mikel joined Chelsea from Norway’s Lyn Oslo in July 2006 after a transfer wrangle with Manchester United was eventually settled.

He made 372 appearances, scored six goals and won two Premier League titles as well as the UEFA Champions League and Europa League.

