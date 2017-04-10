The Palm Sunday in Nigeria’s Commercial Capital was also marred with bloodshed after militants struck Isawo community in Ikorodu, killing an army captain, four policemen and a civilian.

Lagos state Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni confirmed that the security men were killed in an ambush while returning from the creek where they had gone to rescue some kidnapped victims.

Reacting to this, the Lagos state government has vowed to go after the hoodlums and ensure they are brought to book.

Commissioner for information and strategy, Steve Ayorinde’ described the incident as unfortunate promising to root out crime in the state.

Militants kill army captain, four policemen in Ikorodu