The Federal Ministry of Health has confirmed a new case of Yellow Fever.

The victim, a young girl, resides in Oke Owa Community, Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara.

Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, said the Lagos University Teaching Hospital carried out the laboratory diagnosis of the case while the Institute Pasteur, Dakar, Senegal confirmed it on Sept. 12.

The minister made this known in a statement issued by Director Media and Public Relations of the ministry on Monday in Abuja.

