He made videos calling out the comedian, saying his wife/mother of his child was once a sex slave and had aborted six times for a dancer.(Read/Watch videos here)

In a recent interview with Hip TV, Yung6ix has now admitted that he reacted without seeing the video about the joke. According to him;

“At first when everybody started….I didn’t get to see the full joke. But when I got to see it, I realized it was a joke. Its all entertainment. So no feelings/emotions attached. I knew it was a joke. We all made fun about it and all took advantage of the fact that I was trending and I had a new video out there. I don’t see anything coming between me and him or whatever. He is my Delta brother and I respect him and his talent, but I wouldn’t even joke or make jokes about anything that would make people feel indifferent about their success. People make mistakes, people say jokes and like they always say, the joke is always funny until it’s about you. I felt that way.” Watch video below:

I misunderstood Akpororo’s joke, there’s no beef – Yung6ix