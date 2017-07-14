Workers at the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta under the aegis of Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics have embarked on an indefinite strike over alleged sack of their members to pave way for another set of workers who will work in the upgraded University.

They claimed that the Chairman of the transition committee of the institution, Peter Okebukola told them to resign their appointments and reapply to the new University.

TVC News Kazeem Olowe reports that the workers were full of joy when the nomenclature of their place of work

changed from Moshood Abiola Polytechnic to Moshood Abiola University of Science and Technology but it appears that their joy may turn to sorrow with news that about 250 of them may lose their jobs.

Leader of the Academic Union of the Polytechnics, Kola Abiola confirmed that Professor Okebukola invited him to a meeting where he asked them to resign and reapply to the new institution.

The leader of the National Association of Nigerian students in the state also appealed to the Committee and the state government to intervene and come up with people’s policy.

While reacting through a press release, the Chairman of the Committee, Professor Peter Okebukola condemned the allegation and assured the people that no member of staff will suffer job loss as a consequence of the upgrading.

But the workers insist that until the committee invites them to a meeting and tell them where they belong, the institution will remain shut.

Moshood Abiola Polytechnic shut indefinitely