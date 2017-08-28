A mother-of-two in Manchester, UK is on a quest to become the first human inflatable doll.

31-year-old Cindy Moore has spent £10,000 (N4.6m) so far on hair extensions, breast enlargement and lip fillers in a bid to fulfill her wish.

She has even secured a car number plate with the word “doll” and says she is in love with her new “fake look” because it makes her look beautiful.

In an interview with The Sun, she said men keep staring at her because of her new look.

She said: “I try not to go out clubbing too much because I get lots of stares and wolf whistles. I think some of it is because my brea*ts are so big.”

