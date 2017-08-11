Ramos was speaking ahead of Real’s Uefa Super Cup clash with United Tuesday that sees Mourinho go face-to-face with his former employers in Skopje.

Asked to compare Mourinho to current boss Zidane – who has led Madrid to back-to-back Champions League crowns along with their first LaLiga title for five years – the Spain centre-back said they’re significantly different in styles, Goal writes.

“My view is that when a team has a coach it changes, every coach is different because of his system, tactics, and personality,” he said. “One coach is not necessarily better than another. They are just different. “Zizou was very good at understanding our dressing room as a former player. Maybe that gives him an advantage.

“We are lucky to be living this historical moment with Zizou.” The Spain captain dismissed the suggestion that Mourinho decisively moulded his career as he transitioned from right-back to centre-half. “I don’t think that changed my career at all,” he said. “Mourinho was just another coach I worked with in my football career and I have always learnt from others, from when I was a youngster at Sevilla.

“So I am very, very grateful but I don’t think Mourinho has changed my life in football at all.” Ramos, who was almost signed by United in 2015, said he remains grateful for their interest but will give his all to ensure Real triumph on the night. “I am very grateful to manchester United for the interest that they showed in the past but we are rivals now and we have to fight for the win.”