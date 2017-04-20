Leading disc jockey, Jimmy Jatt has commended Nigerian artiste Tuface for sustaining his solo career in the entertainment industry despite the split of Plantashun Boyz band since 2004.

Tuface Idibia, who was one of members of the group has continued to churn out mega hits, won several awards and received high profile endorsements.

On air personality Biodun Oke also believes the artiste has written his name in history as one of the most successful musicians in the country.

Plantashun Boyz was a very successful Nigerian hip hop band that consists of Ahmedu Augustine Obiabo (popularly known as Blackface), Innocent Ujah Idibia (best known as 2face Idibia) and Chibuzor Orji (Best known as Faze).

Following the split of the Band in 2004, the all members launched solo career to varying success.

Music critic applauds Tuface for his successful solo career