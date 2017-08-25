The use of hate speech and dangerous narratives remains a national issue that must be addressed in order to curb its tendency to trigger violence.

This formed part of discussions at the NBC’S annual lecture series and anniversary celebration held in Abuja on Thursday.

The information Minister, Lai Mohammed described the trending issue as alarming and insisted that it be dealt with as a matter of urgency.

The NBC disclosed that restrictions against hate speech and dangerous narratives forms part of newly reviewed Nigerian broadcasting codes which will soon be presented publicly to the industry.

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad on his part, said that individuals should in no way interfere with the human rights of Other citizens while exercising their rights to freedom of expression.

Although progress is being made to curb the menace, participants are worried that the trend may prove difficult to curb if practical measures are not properly enforced.

All at this conference agree that ,no human society can function properly where hate prevails and call on Nigerian irrespective of their ethnic or religous leanings to embrace love and tolerance for each other for a more peaceful, productive and sustainable Nigeria.

NBC annual lecture : Discussions focus on hate speeches, dangerous narratives