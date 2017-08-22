The National Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) has tagged five Nigerian songs as “Not to be

Broadcasted.”

The corporation released the list, saying it has banned the 5 songs from being aired.

The songs are: Olamide‘s “Wo” and “Wavy Level“; Davido‘s “Fall” and “If(Remix)“; and 9ice‘s “Living Things.”

The Federal Ministry of Health had in a tweet on Friday said that the video to Olamide’s “Wo” is in violation of the Tobacco Control Act 2015.

The public is informed of the dangerous public health content & violation of Tobacco Ctrl Act 2015 in “Wo” by @olamide_YBNL #ClearTheAir

Rapper Falz had also in June criticized musicians who glamorize fraud with their lyrics, a criticism fans took to be directed at 9ice for “Living Things.”

