NBC bans Davido, 9ice, Olamide’s music videos

The National Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) has tagged five Nigerian songs as “Not to be

Broadcasted.”

The corporation released the list, saying it has banned the 5 songs from being aired.

The songs are: Olamide‘s “Wo” and “Wavy Level“; Davido‘s “Fall” and “If(Remix)“; and 9ice‘s “Living Things.”

The Federal Ministry of Health had in a tweet on Friday said that the video to Olamide’s “Wo” is in violation of the Tobacco Control Act 2015.

The public is informed of the dangerous public health content & violation of 🇳🇬 Tobacco Ctrl Act 2015 in “Wo” by @olamide_YBNL 

Rapper Falz had also in June criticized musicians who glamorize fraud with their lyrics, a criticism fans took to be directed at 9ice for “Living Things.”

See the photo of the NBC notice below:

August 22, 2017 2:26 pm 0 Comments
