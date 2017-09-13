Nigeria’s Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo says progress, peace and development can only be achieved through positive dialogue and interaction between the people and government.

Speaking at a town hall meeting in Igbokoda, Ondo State, Osinbajo stated that the sum of six hundred million naira has been paid to provide electricity for oil producing communities of the state.

The town hall meeting in Igbokoda, headquarters of Ilaje Local Government Area of the state, brought together traditional rulers, opinion and religious leaders, as well as politicians across political divides.

Having moved round many states in the Niger Delta region, it was the turn of Ondo State

to host the nation’s number two citizen.

Addressing the gathering, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says government is doing everything possible to make life better for the people of oil producing communities in Nigeria.

Professor Osinbajo said interventions such as the establishment of maritime university, operation of modular refineries are some of the success stories of the town hall meeting.

The State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu re-echoed the need for government to extend the duration of the amnesty programme.

The meeting gave the opportunity to representatives of different interest groups to articulate their demands before the Vice President.

The people of oil producing communities of Ondo State believe that with constant dialogue and interaction between the people and government, more progress will be achieved.

N’Delta development : Osinbajo calls for constant dialogue