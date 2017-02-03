I never knew I would be popular – Nollywood Actor, Sola Fosudo

Nollywood Actor, Sola Fosudo made a special appearance on Your View today and he dished out a lot about his personal life and passion for acting.

Image result for your view on tvc

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sola Fosudo is a prolific dramatist, scholar, critic, film actor and director, and he hails from  from Ejinrin in Lagos State. His village is Igbo Oye in Epe local government area of Lagos State.

He made it clear that he doesn’t impose acting on his children , that it comes naturally.

Sola has a foundation called Bread Fruit Foundation for widows, widow’s children, orphans and other vulnerable children in the society.

The Your View crew were impressed by the tremendous contribution he has made in Nollywood, education and the society.

 

 

February 3, 2017 1:57 pm 0 Comments
