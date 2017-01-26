New mega party ADP applies to INEC for registration

A proposed mega party has submitted its application form for registration to Nigeria’s election management body.

The Action Democratic Party, ADP, is seeking to be formally registered by INEC.

Addressing newsmen after the brief exercise at the INEC headquarters in Abuja, ADP says the proposed mega party is the answer to Nigeria’s many challenges.

The National Chairman of the group, Yagbayi Sani, is optimistic they will meet the commission’s requirements to be a full-fledged political party that will heal wounds and put the country on the right track.

