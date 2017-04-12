Mariah Carey’s estranged husband while speaking with Entertainer Tonight was asked to react to the rumours that Mariah’s boyfriend split from her due to his closeness to his ex-wife. Nick then went on to joke saying, many men are jealous of him. He said;

‘Most men are jealous of me,’ ‘I’m joking. But I know nothing about it. For me, at the end of the day, she’s an amazing mother and we focus on our kids.’ He continued, ‘I know nothing about this. I got too many of my own relationship issues to be worried about an old relationship.’

Nick Cannon Speaks on Mariah Carey’s Split From Boyfriend