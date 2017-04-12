Nick Cannon Speaks on Mariah Carey’s Split From Boyfriend

Mariah Carey’s estranged husband while speaking with Entertainer Tonight was asked to react to the rumours that Mariah’s boyfriend split from her due to his closeness to his ex-wife. Nick then went on to joke saying, many men are jealous of him. He said;

‘Most men are jealous of me,’ ‘I’m joking. But I know nothing about it. For me, at the end of the day, she’s an amazing mother and we focus on our kids.’ He continued, ‘I know nothing about this. I got too many of my own relationship issues to be worried about an old relationship.’

April 12, 2017
