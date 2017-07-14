A group of youths from the Niger Delta has stressed the urgent need to restructure the country along

economic lines before the 2019 general election.

It was one of the resolutions reached at the Niger Delta Young Leaders Stakeholders forum that held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The group is also calling for 100 percent control of oil resources by the Niger Delta, describing this as the only solution to agitations for development in the region.

Niger Delta Youths call for restructuring