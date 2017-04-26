Nigeria carnival in U.S. celebrates culture, heritage with exhibition

Ahead of the 2017 edition of the Nigeria Carnival in US taking place in Maryland, United States later in the year, organisers held an exhibition to showcase the event to intending Nigerian participants in Lagos.

The show featured cultural performances, arts and craft display.

Organisers say the tailored event is aimed at promoting the nation’s rich heritage and fashioned to facilitate relationship building and unification of cultures for Nigerians in the Diaspora.

It was witnessed by arts patrons, investors and members of the diplomatic corps.

April 26, 2017 8:46 am 0 Comments
