Nigeria severs diplomatic ties with Taiwan, shuts its Abuja office

The federal government yesterday announced that Nigeria will be severing its diplomatic ties with Taiwan and that the Taiwan diplomatic office in Abuja should be relocated to Lagos where it will now serve as as Trade mission.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, who disclosed this at a news conference in Abuja yesterday, said this became necessary following the Federal government’s decision to pledge support for ‘One China’.According to Onyeama, Taiwan is not a country that is recognized under international law as it is just a small island nation 180km east of China. According to him, having any diplomatic ties with Taiwan as against China which is the country, is against international law and practice.

Moreso the One China police been supported by the Federal government stipulates that any government that would want to seek relations with the People Republic of China must severe its relationship with the Republic of China also known as Taiwan.

“Taiwan will stop enjoying any privileges because it is not a country that is recognized under international law and under the position we have taken internationally, we recognize the people of China. Taiwan will not have any diplomatic representation in Nigeria and also they will be moving out of Abuja to Lagos to the extent that they function as a trade mission with a skeletal staff. Chinese government does not oppose trading with Taiwan as such as long there is no formal contact with the government that will suggest recognition of Taiwan as sovereign country” he said

He said Nigeria was not forced to take the decision, adding that the country recognized the People’s Republic of China as a country because Nigeria was one of the leading African nations that fought for China to reclaim its seat at the UN Security Council from Taiwan.