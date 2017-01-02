The Nigerian Army says it has recovered one AK47 assault rifle and uniforms belonging to DSP Mohammed Alkali and his police orderly allegedly beheaded by cultists.

The policemen were killed by suspected cultist at Omoku, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers during the December the 10th re-run legislative elections.

Maj.-Gen. Kasimu Abdulkarim, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 6 Division, Port Harcourt, disclosed this to newsmen in Port Harcourt on Sunday.

He said that troops from the Division recovered the items during a raid on four militant camps and cultist’s hideouts in Ujju community near Omoku.

Different types of arms and ammunition stashed away by bandits were found in the area.

Nigerian Army recovers AK47 assault riffle, others belonging to slain DSP Alkali