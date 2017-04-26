Nigerian Gospel acts showcase skills at music festival

Bringing Gospel music out of the four corners of the church to the World is now the priority of some gospel musicians in the Nigeria.

Over the weekend, popular gospel acts, young and upcoming ones came together to showcase their performance skills to music lovers at an event tagged ‘Bethel Rocks Gospel Music Festival held in Lagos.

Iby ogunsanya is one of the brains behind the festival.She says the festival will help unveil the artistes behind the songs.

She said that most people sing some gospel songs without knowing the originator of the song.

Popular gospel musician Sammy Okposo feels gospel music has been relegated to the background.

He said the gospel music industry has decided to showcase and celebrate its artistes.

The festival is the debut edition.

