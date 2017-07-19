The Nigerian government says it is ready to invest heavily in agriculture and other untapped mineral

potential to boost the nation’s economy.

Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Usani Uguru Usani made the pledge while speaking at an investment tour of the presidential mission to Ondo state.

TVC’s Ayodeji Moradeyo reports that the presidential mission on investment, is an initiative of the Nigerian

government, designed to ensure that states in the Niger Delta region have other sources of revenue generation.

The mission is expected to use agriculture and untapped mineral resources in the region, as veritable sources of generating funds, apart from Oil exploration.

Ondo state, south west Nigeria, is the first in the country to host the presidential mission.

The minister of Niger Delta Affairs opened the floor of discussion at the event in Akure, with a call to people of the Niger Delta to invest in agriculture.

Usani was quick to add that government is more than ready to invest in other sources of generating funds.

The host state governor says it is ready to key into the dream of the federal government.

FG to increase investments in Agric, Solid minerals