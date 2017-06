The annual FIFA Elite Programme for Nigerian referees, assessors and physical fitness trainers will hold in Abuja next month.



Last year, more than 230 Nigerian referees and assessors took part in the training.

Head of the Nigeria Football Federation Referees Unit, Sani Zubair says plans have been concluded to ensure a hitch free event.

The programme will involve 29 men and women FIFA referees, 15 National referees and all National referee assessors.

