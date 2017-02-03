Nigerian Police has said it would not allow the anti-government protest planned by popular music star, Innocent Idibia, (2Face Idibia) to hold in Lagos, just as Ekiti State Governor and Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Governors Forum, Mr Ayodele Fayose; lawyer and human rights activist, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa; among other Nigerians, insisted that Nigerians have a right to freedom of expression.

The popular Afro-Pop artiste, 2Face Idibia, had earlier in the week, called for the support of his fans and colleagues via his social media platforms to join his march against the crippling economic state of the nation. The protest is slated for February 6, 2017.

Nigerian Police are not supporting 2Face Anti-Government protest