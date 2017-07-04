Nigerian Rapper Mode 9 accuse Jay-Z of stealing

Veteran Nigerian rapper, Modenine has come after Jay Z for ‘using’ his 2008 song for his latest 4.44

album. In an Instagram post, The rapper played his track, “My Skin is Black”, from the album “Paradigm Shift” album alongside Jay Z’s “Story of OJ”.

Modenine highlighted the similarities between his song and Jay Z’s song, saying,“Doesn’t this remind you of something? My Skin is Black 2008 – Paradigm Shift. What?! Jay Z, come on! Admit it! [He] replaced that ‘black this, black that’ with ‘nigga’.

“If it was the other way round, you all will judge,” said Modenine in the clip he uploaded, and urged fans to go “check it out!”

However, Modenine’s claims has stirred mixed reactions and here’s why; both artistes sampled the song ‘My skin is black’ by Nina Simone. The beat used in the song is a 1985 classic, therefore making it sound the same.

While some fans agree with Modenine, others insist that the only similarity between both songs is the Nina Simone sample. Fans also added that the rappers talked about different things and their personal lyrics are not same.

