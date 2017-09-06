Nigerian Tax Guru: Olanike Disu dies a day after her birthday

Popular female tax guru, Olanike Disu, who is widely called Madam Tax, is dead! She was a director
at the Lagos
Inland Revenue Service. She died yesterday September 4th, barely 24 hours after celebrating her birthday on Sunday, September 3rd.
She died in mysterious circumstances at a private hospital after complaining that she’s not feeling too well barely 24-hours after she celebrated her birthday. She’s survived by her two children.
Confirming her death, the members of Council, Management and Secretariat of the Chartered Institute of Taxation Of Nigeria regrets issued a statement announcing the:
“ unfortunate demise of a member of the Executive Committee of Council, Mrs Olanike Disu, FCTI which occurred today, September 4, 2017. She was the current Chairman of the 2018 Annual Tax Committee (ATC). She was also an Assistant Director with the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) until her death. We pray that God will comfort her family and the CITN family, and grant them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss”.
Eternal rest be granted and perpetual light shine upon her!