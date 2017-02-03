Nigerian woman indicted for stealing bride’s money at wedding reception

Ifeoluwa Adekunle, 19, has been arraigned at an Ikeja Magistrates Court in Ikeja for stealing N60,000 at a wedding held in Agege, Lagos.

As the wedding was in full swing on the 12th of Dec 2016, Ifeoluwa, who is a stranger to the couple, gatecrashed to steal from them. She pretended to join well-wishers as they danced around the couple, while secretively stealing the bride’s money.

When she was caught and her bag searched, over sixty thousand Naira was found. It is believed that she stole N60,000 from the wedding at which she was caught, while the rest of the money found were stolen at a different wedding.

